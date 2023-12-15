New AFN national chief chooses Sask. First Nation for first community visit

The newly elected national chief of the Assembly of First Nations chose a Saskatchewan First Nation for her first community visit this week.

Cindy Woodhouse, who was elected just over a week earlier on Dec. 7, spent Friday at Poundmaker Cree Nation, about 200 kilometres west of Saskatoon.

"It's such a good feeling to be out here today and to ground myself," Woodhouse said.

"I think that's so important that anytime people feel disconnected in cities, that they come home to our people, and I think that we have to do a lot more of that.… This is where we find our peace."

She received a warm welcome from proud elders and other residents.

Poundmaker Cree Nation Chief Duane Antoine said his community was honoured to host her and that he is sure she will be a good advocate for First Nations across the country.

"To have Cindy Woodhouse, the national chief, to come to my home territory here in Poundmaker is a real honour, to meet my elders as well as to come and look at what we go through, as our daily lives here."

Woodhouse is from a Manitoba First Nation, but she was also made a member of a Poundmaker family through a customary adoption. She said she came to Poundmaker Cree Nation because of her family connections, but that this land and its people are also reminders of First Nations resistance and survival.

In 1885, the community was attacked by Canadian government troops. When the soldiers fled, Chief Poundmaker prevented his warriors from pursuing them, preventing further bloodshed.

When asked about her priorities as she begins her term, Woodhouse said there are many issues to tackle in First Nation communities, but she highlighted housing as a priority.

"I know that there's a housing crisis, for instance, that they talk about in Canada," she said. "Well, First Nations have had a housing crisis for a long time, and we need to make sure that we're putting those investments in to try and close those gaps, to make sure that First Nations people have housing and have the bread and butter issues that they need like any other Canadian wants. We want the same thing."

Other issues she has promised to work on include child welfare, economic development and policing. The upcoming federal budget will be a key focus, she said.