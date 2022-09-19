Sadiq Ibrahim wakes up with intense migraines in the middle of the night worrying about his family's safety, whom he has been separated from for 17 years.

Ibrahim, 33, worked as an interpreter with the Canadian Forces in Afghanistan between 2006 and 2010 before relocating to Canada — first to Ottawa before moving to Saskatoon in January — in 2010 when his life was threatened.

"I wasn't there when my younger sister was born and now she is 14. I last saw them in person in 2015," he said. "It's very difficult to wake up every morning not knowing what will happen to your family."

He submitted permanent residence applications for his parents and five siblings under humanitarian and compassionate grounds in 2017. After multiple web forms, emails, requests to members of Parliament and numerous calls, the family who fled Afghanistan for India is still awaiting a decision.

The application for family members waiting in New Delhi was changed into a special immigration measures program last year.

Ibrahim says the applications for family members waiting in New Delhi were changed into a special immigration measures program for Afghans, who assisted the Government of Canada, last year but nothing has changed. (Don Somers/ CBC)

"The government said it will be processed within days, but it's been over a year now. Nobody is providing any information. I'm hopeless," he said.

"It's very depressing. I'm hesitant to talk to my dad… because I don't know what to tell them about the delay."

While two of Ibrahim's sisters are studying in India on international fees he covers, the two younger sisters are attending the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees' high school.

Ibrahim feels isolated and said his mental health is suffering because of the delays at Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). He said the "huge pressure" affects all aspects of his life.

"The government is definitely accountable for all Afghan interpreters and their families. We are responsible for our families but the government is equally responsible," Ibrahim said.

"I want to know why it is taking so long. There are other families like me desperately waiting. I feel mental stress and hold myself responsible for putting them in this situation."

Under the government of Canada's commitment to resettle 40,000 Afghan people in Canada, nearly 17,600 Afghans and their family members have arrived in Canada since August 2021.

Ibrahim says he has missed out on many milestones in his family, including spending time with his younger sister who was born after he left for Canada. (Don Somers/ CBC)

Ibrahim says the thought of his family keeps him going, and he does not understand the government's lack of transparency and communication.

"I've been so exhausted with the government," he said. "I don't want anyone to go through that. I can't buy their excuse anymore. All I hear from them is to be patient as my application is under progress."

Ibrahim worries for the safety of his extended family members who are still stuck in Afghanistan.

Omid, 16, who lives in Kabul, the Afghan capital, understands — he was abducted by the Taliban while on his way to buy a loaf of bread one morning.

CBC is not using Omid's real name to protect him and his family there.

"The Taliban … tied my hands with plastic zipline and took me to their precinct," Omid said, speaking with the aid of a translator. "At the precinct, I was put in a 40-foot shipping container and beaten, asking about my uncle."

Dangerous assignments

Omid's uncle was among about 45 language and cultural advisers — Canadian citizens who were Afghan immigrants — who were recruited by Canada's Department of National Defence to carry out dangerous assignments such as gathering intelligence on the Taliban and warning of attacks during the war in Afghanistan.

His uncle and three former advisers have filed a complaint with the Canadian Human Rights Commission against IRCC as their family members are being hunted by the Taliban.

Omid said they kicked him asking for any documents his uncle left behind while working for the "filthy Western powers in Afghanistan."

Oblivious, Omid was left in the sealed container on a very hot day.

"I was feeling suffocated. I kept screaming, lying restless, asking them to free me for almost an hour," he said. "When they returned, one grabbed me from my throat asking about any electronic or written materials my uncle left behind."

A few moments later, the commander of the troop kneeled on Omid's head asking demanding answers.

"I said I don't know anything, so they tied my legs up," he recalled. "One would lift my legs up, another would lash me down with a whip that had metallic spikes."

After Omid was released the Taliban interrogated his mother about Omid's brother and father who, hearing of their arrival, had escaped to a neighbour's house.

Ten days later, the Taliban came to Omid's residence with a warrant to search the house and started poking pillows, blankets and mattresses with a sharp metal rod looking for any traces of his uncle's links to the Canadian military.



The Taliban repeated the exercise the following day while Omid hid in an alley.

"They somehow saw me, and detained me at the precinct," he said. "They wrapped up six garbage bags around my face and kept slapping," Omid said.

"They removed the bags and asked me to take my tongue out. I resisted. They took my tongue out and brought down a needle through it. They said with this tongue I will tell them the truth about my uncle in Canada."

Former Afghan interpreter Zamarai Nikzad "My family got a warning from the Taliban. They sent them a letter so my parents left their home and fled. We put our lives at risk, but now my family is at the same risk." (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Beaten and tortured

As the blood trickled down his throat , Omid was made to lie down on the container's floor and cold water was poured on his bare back.

"For six hours, Taliban militants would take turns beating me with a metal rod. I passed out thrice. They throw water, wake me up and resume the beating asking the same question."

Omid's parents were called to the station to take their unconscious son home. As he was being dragged out, Omid recollects being hit with a stun gun.

A few days later, Omid was detained for the third time. He was slapped and verbally abused for four hours.

"They had stripped me naked both the times while torturing for my uncle's work with the Canadian Forces," he said.

"No teenager should have to undergo this. I want the Canadian government to rescue us. Any delay will further put us in jeopardy. I hope they expedite our pathway to Canada."