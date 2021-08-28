Sask. advocates concerned after planeloads of Afghan refugees delayed

Refugee settlement groups are still waiting for more information on the fate of 350 refugees from Afghanistan that were supposed to land in Saskatchewan last week.

The flight from Pakistan to Saskatoon was abruptly cancelled. So far, there has been no indication of when the refugees might arrive.

"We were a little bit disappointed and even devastated for the refugees who have been waiting for a long time to come," Ali Abukar, CEO of the Saskatoon Open Door Society, told CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning.

"It seemed that there were a lot of efforts to make things work."

Two charter flights carrying refugees to Canada from Pakistan were both cancelled last week. No official explanation for the delay has been given by the UN, the Pakistani government or the Canadian government.

However, last month, comments made by an MP in the House of Commons seem to have agitated Pakistan. The MP questioned the Liberal government's plan to spend $50,000 on a visit in 2020 by a Pakistani general, Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The MP said that General Bajwa was linked to extrajudicial killings and human rights abuses. The comments were reported in a newspaper in the country, with reports that Canada's High Commissioner in the country had been summoned to discuss the issue.

Back in Saskatoon, Abukar said hotel rooms, meals and buses had been prepared for the incoming group of 350 refugees. Work had also been done with Canadian Border Services, airport security and immigration to deal with the large group.

Abukar said the cancellation was disappointing news, but he remains hopeful the refugees will arrive soon. He said other resettlement efforts in the past, including bringing refugees from Syria, have run into temporary problems that were eventually resolved.

"This was going to be our first charter flight directly bringing in refugees to Saskatoon," he said.

"We were excited and we were ready to go … But whatever happens, happens."

The group was expected to settle 75 people in Saskatoon, with another 70 heading to Regina, Moose Jaw and Prince Albert. Most of the rest were expected to travel to Ontario.

'Their safety is at risk': local volunteer

Meanwhile, a Saskatoon-based group is hoping to welcome two other refugee Afghan women soon.

Nest is a volunteer group that is sponsoring two Afghan refugees who were supposed to fly into Halifax last week, then come to Saskatoon after. However, the group was told that the flight had been cancelled and was not given any other information as to when the refugees might be coming.

Volunteer Beth Smillie said the pair needs to get to safety in Canada as quickly as possible.

"They're both in jeopardy," she said.

"Their safety is at risk. They're members of the Hazara ethnic minority, which is persecuted in Afghanistan. They're both women leaders."

Smillie said Nest is trying to be patient, but that it is difficult.

"It's a suffering, when they are waiting so many months and then at the very last minute, these flights are cancelled and we never get much information about why," she said.

"It just says the flight is cancelled and we'll notify you when we have new flights."

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Office of the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship said that it could not provide details about when the flights may be arriving, due to safety safety concerns and the potential of hindering its ability to move more people.

The minister's office said it continues to work closely with local authorities and partners, and has a productive and ongoing dialogue with Pakistan on Afghan refugees.