Advance voting for provincial election starts Tuesday

Advance voting for the provincial election starts Tuesday, with polls open from noon to 8 p.m. CST daily until Saturday.

Your voter information card will have the location of the advance voting location in your area, or you can find a full list online on the Elections Saskatchewan website .

Elections Saskatchewan is encouraging people to vote in the afternoons if possible, because locations tend to be less busy at that time.

Voters are encouraged to wear a mask. Chief electoral officer Michael Boda said elections officials and candidate scrutineers will be required to wear masks.

Voting locations will have fewer polling stations than normal in order to give people more space, Boda said.

"We have taken significant steps to make sure that the advance polls and election day polls are safe for voters to attend," Boda said.

"We've worked very closely with the chief medical health officer to ensure that we adapt the system so that it's pretty much what you would expect if you went to your local grocery store. Our standards are just as high and higher."

Applications for mail-in ballots closed Oct. 15. Boda said more than 61,000 applications for mail-in ballots were approved this year, up from 4,000 applications in the 2016 election.

Boda said Elections Saskatchewan started to ramp up its operations in August to meet the predicted demand for mail-in voting this year.