Sask.'s active case rate of COVID-19 continues to lead country: Health Canada

Saskatchewan's active case rate of COVID-19 continues to lead the country.

On Sunday, Health Canada said Saskatchewan had an active case rate of 351 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. That surpasses Alberta's active case rate of 280 per 100,000 and Quebec's 243 per 100,000.

Saskatchewan's case rate continues to climb, even as national numbers go down.

On Jan. 13, Saskatchewan had an active case rate of 319.

By comparison, the national average rate for active cases is sitting at 200, a decrease of 15 cases from last week.

The provincial government is staying the course when it comes to provincial restrictions.

Currently, only immediate household members can gather indoors. Groups of up to 10 people are allowed outdoors provided physical distancing can be maintained.

Mandatory masking is in effect, as are restrictions on sports, fitness, dance and places of worship.

The Ministry of Health will look at revising limitations by Jan. 29 at the latest.

Health Minister Paul Merriman said he was heartened that cases before Christmas had dropped and hoped current restrictions would shrink cases again.

Sask. below average for testing

Saskatchewan lags behind the country in COVID-19 testing. On Sunday, Saskatchewan's per capita rate was 272,809 people tested per million. The national rate was 438,598 people tested per million.

As of Sunday, 203 people were in hospital, with 33 people in intensive care.

Administered vaccine doses so far total 20,159.

