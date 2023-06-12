Accused killer says weekend Saskatoon shotgun shooting an accident

One of two women charged with second-degree murder in a Saskatoon shooting says the shotgun was never meant to be aimed at Theresa Taysap.

Taysap, 35, died Saturday. It's the city's fifth homicide of 2023.

Telsa Morin appeared in Saskatoon provincial court Monday with her co-accused, Linda Sutherland. Just before Judge Bruce Bauer formally presented the second-degree murder charge, Morin said, "It was an accident," and that the shotgun wasn't aimed at Taysap.

Police were sent to a weapons call at the apartment at 315 Ave. H South around 1:30 p.m. CST on Saturday.

Officers found Taysap injured at the scene.

She died a short time later at hospital.

Morin and Sutherland are scheduled to return to court on Wednesday.