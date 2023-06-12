Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatoon

Accused killer says weekend Saskatoon shotgun shooting an accident

One of two women charged with second-degree murder in a Saskatoon shooting says the shotgun was never meant to be aimed at Theresa Taysap.

Theresa Taysap, 35, is city's fifth homicide victim of 2023

Dan Zakreski · CBC News ·
apartment
Theresa Taysap, 35, died in a shooting in a second-floor apartment at 315 Ave. H South on June 10, 2023. (Dan Zakreski/CBC)

One of two women charged with second-degree murder in a Saskatoon shooting says the shotgun was never meant to be aimed at Theresa Taysap.

Taysap, 35, died Saturday. It's the city's fifth homicide of 2023.

Telsa Morin appeared in Saskatoon provincial court Monday with her co-accused, Linda Sutherland. Just before Judge Bruce Bauer formally presented the second-degree murder charge, Morin said, "It was an accident," and that the shotgun wasn't aimed at Taysap.

Police were sent to a weapons call at the apartment at 315 Ave. H South around 1:30 p.m. CST on Saturday.

Officers found Taysap injured at the scene.

She died a short time later at hospital.

Morin and Sutherland are scheduled to return to court on Wednesday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dan Zakreski

Dan Zakreski is a reporter for CBC Saskatoon.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Related Stories

    now