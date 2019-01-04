Accused killer David Caissie will learn fate in Saskatoon courtroom this morning

A man charged with first-degree murder in the August, 2011 death of Carol King will learn his fate in a Saskatoon courtroom today.

David Caissie stood trial at Court of Queen's in the fall of 2018.

The Crown alleged that Caissie admitted to killing King, his ex-, and disposing of her body after police ran a so-called "Mr. Big" sting on Caissie. This is where police pose as criminals and gain the trust of a suspect.

Much of the trial revolved around the propriety of the police operation.

Since 2014, the onus has fallen on prosecutors to convince judges to allow material from Mr. Big stings to be admitted. The Supreme Court made the change because of concerns that vulnerable suspects were being preyed upon by police.

​Prosecutor Matthew Miazga argued there was nothing in the evidence suggesting police violence or coercion of Caissie during the 49 scenarios they set up over a five-month span.

Miazga also said there was nothing that came out of the hours of police audio recordings that indicated he had been taken advantage of.

Further, he said that Caissie revealed details to officers that explained what happened on Aug. 6, 2011, the day King is believed to have been killed.

King, who grew up in the western Newfoundland community of Mattis Point, had been living in a rural home in Herschel, Sask.

Defence lawyer Kevin Hill said the main problem with the findings in the sting is their reliability.

"There are just too many things Caissie doesn't know that he should, and things that he says he knows that don't check out," he said.

"These are details that should be seared into his memory."

Justice Richard Danyliuk will give his decision this morning.