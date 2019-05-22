Abortions easier to access in Regina than anywhere else in Sask., including Saskatoon

Doctors in Saskatchewan are talking about abortion access in the wake of Alabama's near-total ban on the procedure. That U.S. state joins seven others that passed similar laws this year.

Abortion is legal in Canada and in Saskatchewan but Dr. Sally Mahood told CBC Radio's Blue Sky more could be done.

We face a lot of subtle undermining and intimidating of patients who want access to abortion. - Dr. Sally Mahood

Mahood said in Regina, you probably have ready access to the procedure thanks in part to Women's Health Centre, which provides a simplified central intake, but there are no similar arrangements elsewhere in the province.

"I see women travelling from Île-à-la-Crosse, Lac La Ronge, Swift Current, Estevan, you name it; and sometimes this is at great expense."

In Saskatoon, women have to find a physician who does abortions and the doctors who do provide the procedure require it to be done within 12 weeks of pregnancy.

"But sometimes the most difficult circumstance pregnancies are the ones that go beyond 12 weeks and are looking for termination to that deadline," Mahood said. "To me doesn't make a lot of sense from the point of view of patients."

Poor access to medical abortion

Women in the province also do not have adequate access to the abortion pill because it's not covered under the drug plan. Mahood said Saskatchewan is one of the few provinces that isn't covering the pill, which costs about $400.

The abortion pill is actually two pills — mifepristone and misoprostol — which first blocks the hormonal support needed in early pregnancy and then empties the uterus, essentially causing a miscarriage. The drug can be taken at home.

"If it were covered, it would mean a lot of rural women who live outside the major urban centres could have medical abortions in their own communities from their own physicians. This would be quite manageable."

'Subtle undermining and intimidating of patients'

One in three women will have an abortion sometime during their reproductive life, Mahood said. It's the most commonly performed surgical procedure in Canada and about 1,000 women in Regina receive the procedure each year.

The majority of the women Mahood sees are already mothers, making the decision with the best interests of their children in mind.

Mahood said she became an abortion provider because she believes the best person to make this decision is the woman herself.

"While we do have a legal system that's preferable to the current attack on abortion rights legally in the States I still think we face a lot of subtle undermining and intimidating of patients who want access to abortion."

Anti-abortion legislation

Brad Trost, MP for the Saskatoon-University riding, is 'unapologetically' anti-abortion. (Liam Richards/Canadian Press)

Conservative MP Brad Trost said he has always been "unapologetically" anti-abortion and he told Blue Sky he would like to see any legislation that could help reduce abortions in Canada.

"My ultimate dream and goal would be for people of their own free will to decide never to have one," Trost said.

The Conservative Party of Canada has a policy stating that no Conservative government will introduce legislation on abortion but Trost said the vote was split at the Conservative national convention last August on whether or not to toss out that current policy.

"That was a very close vote … So the conversation does happen."

'There's a wonder in life'

He said even in the case of a woman who was impregnated during a sexual assault, she should consider going through with the pregnancy.

"I've actually met a little girl who was the product of a rape — a very horrible, horrible thing. But she was so loving and wonderful and sweet…. There's a wonder in life," Trost said.

"I totally understand why someone would want to have an abortion and I just pray that they would choose to give a wonderful gift to someone small who had nothing to do with it."

Trost said there should be more support for new mothers. His ideas include backdating Canada Child Benefit nine months when you first have a newborn and more financial support for crisis pregnancy centres.