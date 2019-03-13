A Tribe Called Red, Blue Rodeo among performers at this year's Regina Folk Fest
Festival is celebrating its 50th anniversary with eclectic mix of artists
A Tribe Called Red will be one of the headliners this year's Regina Folk Festival.
They'll be joined by the likes of Blue Rodeo and Jason Isbell.
The festival is celebrating its 50th anniversary and organizers have put together an eclectic mix of newcomers and well-established acts.
The Folk Festival began as a small coffee shop series featuring local folk singers.
Now it's a multi-day event with activities for all ages and tastes.
Saskatchewan acts include The Dead South, Connie Kaldor, Girls Rock Regina and Megan and Jenna Nash.
Besides the main stage performances, there will be free daytime concerts and workshops, a children's area, vendors, a beer garden and a record store on site.
The festival runs Aug. 9 to 11 in Victoria Park.
Regina Folk Festival lineup includes:
- A Tribe Called Red
- Blue Rodeo
- Jason Isbell
- Ruth B
- Charlotte Day Wilson
- Bahamas
- Colter Wall
- Blind Boys of Alabama
- Connie Kaldor
- Weaves
- H'sao
- Sofia Viola
- Rae Spoon
- Afrotonix
- Amanda Shires
- Emilie Kahn
- Quantum Tangle
- Aleksi Campagne Band
- Folle Avoine
- Les Barricades
- Close Talker
- Megan and Jenna Nash
- Al Simmons
- Girls Rock Regina
