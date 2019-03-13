A Tribe Called Red will be one of the headliners this year's Regina Folk Festival.

They'll be joined by the likes of Blue Rodeo and Jason Isbell.

The festival is celebrating its 50th anniversary and organizers have put together an eclectic mix of newcomers and well-established acts.

Charlotte Day Wilson performs at the 2018 CBC Music Festival. (Vanessa Heins)

The Folk Festival began as a small coffee shop series featuring local folk singers.

Now it's a multi-day event with activities for all ages and tastes.

Weaves at the 2018 Polaris Music Prize gala. (Vanessa Heins)

Saskatchewan acts include The Dead South, Connie Kaldor, Girls Rock Regina and Megan and Jenna Nash.

Besides the main stage performances, there will be free daytime concerts and workshops, a children's area, vendors, a beer garden and a record store on site.

The festival runs Aug. 9 to 11 in Victoria Park.

Regina Folk Festival lineup includes: