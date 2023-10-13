8 youth taken to hospital after passenger van collides with truck in southeast Sask.

Eight youth were among the injured when the van they were riding in collided with a truck Thursday in southeast Saskatchewan.

The crash happened at about 4 p.m. CST on Highway 1 near Sintaluta, RCMP said in a news release. Sintaluta is about 85 kilometres east of Regina.

Everyone involved was injured, but there were no fatalities.

RCMP, Indian Head fire department, EMS and STARS air ambulance all responded to the scene.

The lone driver of the truck, a man from Manitoba, was taken to hospital by STARS. Police said they don't have details about his injuries.

The eight youth and one adult in the van were all taken to hospital with severe or non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Indian Head RCMP are investigating, with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.