8-year-old Sask. boy dies after being struck by school bus

An eight-year-old boy from Red Earth Cree Nation is dead after being struck by a school bus.

Carrot River RCMP continue to investigate, no charges have been laid

RCMP are investigating after a Red Earth Cree Nation boy was fatally struck by a school bus this week. (David Bell/CBC)

According to an RCMP news release issued Thursday, the incident occurred Wednesday at noon hour on the Cree Nation.

RCMP say a school bus stopped and let a child out. The child began travelling on foot in the same direction as the bus, then was struck, police say.

Officers and EMS provided first aid to the child but he was later declared dead.

The bus driver remained at the scene. No charges have been laid.

Carrot River RCMP continue to investigate.

Red Earth is located approximately 300 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

