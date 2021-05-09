8 people home when two shots entered Confederation Park apartment

Musa Mohmoud says there were eight people, including children and seniors, inside of his Confederation Park apartment when gunfire erupted outside and two bullets entered his home.

The shooting was one of two on Saturday morning that are currently under investigation by city police. The first took place in Saskatoon's Brighton neighbourhood at around 3:40 a.m., and the shooting in Confederation Park happened roughly 25 minutes later.

Mohmoud said he called police after the first shot went through the top of his apartment window. The second shot penetrated the apartment through the wall of a room where his children and wife were sleeping.

He says the gunshots are a mystery as he doesn't know why anyone would be firing a weapon at the building. He worries his family members could have been hit, as his mother and father were praying in the room where one of the bullets entered.

"It's scary," he said.

Damage from the shots can be seen inside of the apartment, as the shot the entered through the window also hit the ceiling with a second shot coming through a wall and damaging a closet shelf.

In the other shooting, police say a garage and SUV were damaged, with a bullet piercing the side of the vehicle and puncturing the left front tire.

The people who own the vehicle did not want to go on record, but said a video shown to them by a neighbour appears to show that the gunshot was fired from a moving vehicle that then sped away.

No one was hurt in both instances and police say it's unknown whether or not the two shootings are related.

Saskatoon police say the service's Forensic Identification Section was called and ask anyone with information on these incidents to contact Saskatoon Police or Crime Stoppers to report the information anonymously.