79-year-old Saskatoon man charged in historical sexual assault case

A 79-year-old man has been charged with indecent assault after turning himself into the Saskatoon Police Service.

Second time in less than six months the man has been charged in historical sexual assault cases

Police charged a 79-year-old man with indecent assault for the second time in less than six months, after he turned himself in on Feb. 13, 2019. (Albert Couillard/CBC)

A 79-year-old man is facing an indecent assault charge after turning himself into police.

The man turned himself into police on Feb. 13, 2019.

Saskatoon Police said the incident is a historical sexual assault, which happened between Jan 1, 1979 and March 1, 1979 in Saskatoon.

The victim was identified as a 53-year-old woman who was a student of the accused at the time.

The man was charged with indecent assault and will make an appearance in provincial court on March 7, 2019.

The 79-year-old man is also believed to have committed another historical sexual assault according to Saskatoon Police.

Last year, police in Saskatoon were contacted by police in Calgary after a 50-year-old woman reported a sexual assault to them.

The then 78-year-old lived in Saskatoon and was a former teacher of the 50-year-old woman between 1977 and 1979 when those assaults are believed to have happened.  

He was arrested in September of 2018 for that historical assault.

