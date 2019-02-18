79-year-old Saskatoon man charged in historical sexual assault case
Second time in less than six months the man has been charged in historical sexual assault cases
A 79-year-old man is facing an indecent assault charge after turning himself into police.
The man turned himself into police on Feb. 13, 2019.
Saskatoon Police said the incident is a historical sexual assault, which happened between Jan 1, 1979 and March 1, 1979 in Saskatoon.
The victim was identified as a 53-year-old woman who was a student of the accused at the time.
The man was charged with indecent assault and will make an appearance in provincial court on March 7, 2019.
The 79-year-old man is also believed to have committed another historical sexual assault according to Saskatoon Police.
Last year, police in Saskatoon were contacted by police in Calgary after a 50-year-old woman reported a sexual assault to them.
The then 78-year-old lived in Saskatoon and was a former teacher of the 50-year-old woman between 1977 and 1979 when those assaults are believed to have happened.
He was arrested in September of 2018 for that historical assault.