74-year-old woman dies in Raymore, Sask. house fire

RCMP say a 74-year-old woman is dead after a house fire broke out Thursday afternoon in the town of Raymore, Sask.

Police, ambulance and the Raymore Fire Department were called to a house fire inside the town of 560 people at around 3 p.m. CST, according to a news release.

Firefighters were able to take the woman out of the home, but she later died of her injuries in Regina General Hospital.

Investigators believe the fire is not suspicious and likely started in the kitchen or living room. However, the fire scene is still under investigation.

Raymore is located 170 kilometres northeast of Regina.