70-year-old man killed in truck rollover south of Kindersley

Kindersley RCMP is investigating a rollover that left a 70-year-old man dead Monday afternoon.

It happened just after 3 p.m. CST on Highway 44 west of Glidden, Sask., near the Alberta border, according to a news release. RCMP say the man's truck went into the ditch and flipped on its side.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was alone in the truck.

Glidden is about 200 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.