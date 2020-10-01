63-year-old man charged with sexual assault after allegedly luring teenager to Saskatoon hotel room

RCMP have arrested a man and charged him with sexual assault after he allegedly lured a teenager to a hotel room.

On Sept. 9, the Saskatchewan RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation Unit received a report that a man was enticing a 16-year-old teenage girl from the Saskatoon area to engage in sexual activity.

RCMP say the man and girl became connected on a popular online chat application and he began grooming her through the exchange of naked pictures. RCMP say that in June, the man took the girl to a hotel room and sexually assaulted her.

RCMP identified the man but since, he did not have a fixed residence they issued an arrest warrant to find him. On Sept. 24, he was located in North Battleford and arrested.

Oakley Blackstar, 63, of the North Battleford area has been charged with sexual assault, luring a child to facilitate an offence and making explicit material available to a child. His cell phone was also seized to identify possible other victims.

RCMP say there may be other victims and are asking teenagers with similar experiences to contact their local police.

Blackstar appeared in court in Saskatoon on Sept. 30 and was released with conditions. He is scheduled to reappear in court on Thursday, Oct. 22.