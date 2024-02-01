6 men charged with 2nd-degree murder in death at Saskatchewan Penitentiary

Six men are charged with second-degree murder after a death at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary earlier this week.

Police say their initial investigation determined there was an "altercation" among inmates at the Prince Albert prison on Monday.

Rocky Meechance, 29, died at the scene and a second man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to an RCMP news release.

The six men charged with killing Meechance are:

George Custer, 28.

Tyrel Munroe, 25.

Dominick Cochrane, 26.

Jonathan Soosay, 26.

Wyatt Crookedneck, 26.

Rene Merasty, 26.

Three other men are charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault in relation to the injured man who was taken to hospital.

Court dates for the accused are pending, police said.

Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes continues to investigate.