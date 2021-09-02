53-year-old in hospital after colliding with semi-truck

A 53-year-old woman is recovering in hospital after narrowly avoiding a head-on collision with a semi-truck shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, Saskatoon police say.

Authorities say she was travelling down Highway 41, about one kilometre north of Highway 5, when she crossed the centre line into oncoming traffic and the direction of a semi-truck, loaded with steel.

Police say the semi-truck driver tried to evade the crash, but the woman's vehicle sideswiped the trailer and sustained severe damage.

The Saskatoon Fire Department and Ambulance Service attended the scene alongside police.

The fire department said it had to use hydraulic equipment to cut open the vehicle and remove the occupant of the vehicle, who was taken to hospital.

Police say neither driver was impaired.

Officers cleared the scene at about 11 p.m. Wednesday. Road restrictions remained in place as of Wednesday night as emergency crews cleared debris from the road.