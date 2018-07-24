51-year-old driver dies in highway rollover near St. Walburg

A 51-year-old man is dead after a highway rollover south of St. Walburg, Sask.

The rollover happened on Sunday near the junction of Highway 3 and Highway 26 just south of St. Walburg and north of Turtleford.

When RCMP, EMS and the St. Walburg Fire Department arrived at the scene, the 51-year-old was found dead. The passenger, a 59-year-old man, was sent to hospital with unspecified injuries. Both men were from Muskeg Lake Cree Nation.

The RCMP is investigating the cause of the rollover with help from a collision reconstructionist and the coroner's office.

The name of the deceased will not be released.

St. Walburg is 65 kilometres northeast of Lloydminster.