$50,000 reward offered to help find suspect in Sask. homicide

A $50,000 reward is being offered to help arrest a suspect in a Saskatoon homicide.

Saskatoon police have teamed up with Crime Stoppers and the national BOLO Program, which encourages people to turn in suspects. In addition to the reward, they're posting the suspect's photo and other information on billlboards, social media and elsewhere.

They're hoping it will lead to the arrest of Jonathan Ouellet-Gendron.

At a news conference Wednesday, Saskatoon Police Service Supt. Blair Pellerin said they're only looking for information on his whereabouts.

"We're not looking for witnesses or people to testify. We're simply looking for the location of Mr. Ouelett-Gendron so he can be apprehended and brought before the justice system," he said.

Billboards in Saskatoon are being used in the search for Jonathan Ouellet-Gendron, a suspect in a 2022 murder in Saskatoon. A $50,000 reward is also being offered for information leading to his arrest. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

Pellerin then spoke directly to Ouelett-Gendron.

"If you have been unaware to this point in time Saskatoon police have been looking for you, consider this your notice," he said, encouraging Ouelett-Gendron to surrender.

Ouellet-Gendron is five feet, six inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos including a Mayan statue on his right hand and a black rose on his left wrist.

He's wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred on Saskatoon's Melrose Avenue in May of last year.

Anyone with information can call police or Crime Stoppers.

BOLO Canada executive director Max Langois said rewards have been paid out in nearly one-third of the cases the organization has helped publicize since its founding five years ago.