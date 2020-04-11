Saskatchewan has recorded its 4th death from COVID-19.

A press release from the province said the person who died is a Saskatchewan resident in their 60s and died from COVID-19 related complications.

The death comes as the province announces four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 289 cases.

On Saturday, Premier Scott Moe will be joined by the province's chief medical health officer for a teleconference to brief reporters about the death.

Of the 289 cases, the province said 126 are linked to travel, 106 are linked to contacts or mass gathering, 22 have no known exposure and 35 remain under investigation. Eight people are in hospital, including one who is receiving intensive care.

Recoveries are listed at 147 and active cases make up 138 of the 289.

On Friday, Saskatchewan had recorded 285 cases of COVID-19, with the province saying 30 of the cases were in healthcare workers. However, the update said it's possible the root of the infection was not related to healthcare workers.

Tracy Zambory, president of the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses, said she wants the province to release more information about the healthcare workers who are infected so healthcare unions can start investigating if there were any shortfalls within the system.

"We definitely need to keep an eye on those numbers," Zambory said.

She said the province has not disclosed where the employees were working or what jobs they were doing due to concerns about privacy, but Zambory said this has meant she hasn't even been able to confirm if those infected were SUN members or not.

"Healthcare workers need to be healthy. They need to be kept safe because that's who everyone is relying on to look after them once they get into hospital."

Zambory said SUN respects the privacy of employees within the health authority, the union feels some information could be released without jeopardizing a person's privacy.