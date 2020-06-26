4th teen dies as result of crash near Waldeck, Sask.

A fourth teenager has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday evening near Waldeck, Sask.

The fourth victim was a 19-year-old woman who was originally taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. RCMP said the woman died Thursday night.

Two 18-year-old men and a 16-year-old boy were pronounced on scene as a result of the crash, which RCMP say took place at roughly 9 p.m. CST on a narrow and hilly dirt road.

One of the teenagers has been identified by family as 18-year-old Arn Slaven. He's being remembered as a "gentle giant. "

The Village of Waldeck is between Swift Current and Herbert. (Google Maps)

An 18-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the car with the four people who died, was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, a 55-year-old man, was also taken to hospital with injuries that are considered serious, but not life-threatening.

Saskatchewan RCMP, Swift Current EMS and the Herbert Volunteer Fire Department all attended the scene of the crash.

RCMP say the investigation into the crash is ongoing and Saskatchewan Coroner Services has also been involved in the investigation.