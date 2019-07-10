Sask. author writes her own 'Eat Pray Love' after 5,000-km road trip

Saskatchewan writer Amanda Perrot went through a divorce that left her feeling alone — so she took off.

Perrot was the first of her family to divorce a partner and she was looking for other women who might be able to help her make sense of it all.

Some people join a support group or rely on their circle of friends.

Perrot travelled 5,000 kilometres to connect with Saskatchewan women and learn from their stories.

Seeking adventure and connection

Perrot took off in her car with intent; she wanted connection, but she also wanted a better understanding of the people of Saskatchewan.

"I've always loved the people of Saskatchewan, generally, but I wanted to dig deeper and learn their stories and learn more about the people in our province," she said.

Perrot co-hosted 15 events across the province with local organizations.

Storytelling happened in houses, churches and halls across the province.

"We had honest conversation. We held this space for women to tell their stories."

When the women started sharing, Perrot was blown away by their candour. They talked about dealing with mental illness, raising children — or not having children — and, like Perrot, many shared stories of divorce.

She cherishes the stories shared with her, but a few affected her deeply.

She stopped by the Humboldt Broncos crash site, just a few months after the tragedy, to pay her respects.

"I met a woman in her 60s from Nipawin and we're friends now because of that connection at that crash site," said Perrot

"It's beautiful."

Writing it down

Perrot already knew some of the women who attended her meetings .

They had connected over Instagram and other social media networks.

"But face-to-face, to see their tears as they tell their story is very powerful."

An underlying theme throughout the conversations and stories was a feeling of loneliness and isolation.

"[The women said] I feel alone and I don't know who to talk to about this. Cool. We all have stories," she said

"But underneath that, we're all way more similar than we realize."

When Perrot got home and had time to reflect on the stories she uncovered, she knew she had to record them.

"I knew if I didn't write it all down, that information would be lost, all the learnings I went through," she said.

Perrot wrote the book in two months.

"It just flowed out."

The fruit of her labour is a book called 147 Days: The Journey Back Home, Perrot's first book, which launched June 22.