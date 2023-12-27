Content
More than $450,000 in contraband seized inside Sask. prison, officials say

More than $450,000 in contraband was seized from inmates inside the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert in a single day, according to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).

Items included fentanyl, methamphetamine, THC, tobacco and cellphones

According to a news release from CSC, the items seized on Dec. 19 included fentanyl, methamphetamine, THC, tobacco and cellphones.

The total estimated institutional value of these seizures is $452,502, stated the release.

Police are investigating.

The CSC said it has a tip line for reporting contraband and other issues. It also uses ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

