Sask. lost 4.5K jobs in July, worst unemployment shift in Canada: StatsCan

Statistics Canada released its labour force survey for July this week, revealing that Saskatchewan had the highest increase in unemployment from June to July in the country, losing about 4,500 jobs in total.

The report says Saskatchewan was the only province west of Atlantic Canada to see a decline in employment.

Most of the jobs lost — 4,100 — were part-time.

Saskatchewan saw a 0.8 per cent increase in unemployment. New Brunswick was the next highest at 0.7 per cent.

It was the second consecutive month that Saskatchewan lost jobs. There were 6,500 fewer people working in June than May. That's unlike April and May, when Saskatchewan was trending upward.

Statistics Canada says the wholesale and retail industry accounted for nearly half (about 46 per cent) of the employment decline in the past two months.

Saskatchewan's unemployment rate sits at seven per cent. Like much of Western Canada, the province has relatively high employment rates when compared with other provinces. The employment rate in Saskatchewan is 62.1 per cent, compared to rates in Quebec and Ontario nearer to 60 per cent.

Canadians returning to offices

The number of Canadians working from home dropped to its lowest level since October 2020. About 26 per cent of people who are working at least half their typical hours are working from home.

Over July, food services and accommodation employment rose by 35,000 across Canada, adding to the 101,000-job increase the industry had in June. The industry still hasn't reached the level it was at pre-pandemic. There were 228,000 more jobs in February 2020 than in July 2021.

Nationwide, there was a half per cent increase in employment.

Like every province in Canada, Saskatchewan had more employment last month than during the same time last year, with an increase of 7,300 jobs (1.3 per cent).

The year-over-year employment rate of visible minority or Indigenous Canadians is almost three times higher than this time last year.