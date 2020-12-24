4 protesters to appear in court following Saturday's rally in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police say eight people have been identified as "key participants" of a rally last weekend.

Four of the individuals received a "voluntary" $2,800 fine under the public health orders, police said, and four must appear in court.

Protesters took to the streets Saturday with anti-mask and anti-lockdown signs.

Four of the eight people police identified already received $2,800 tickets the under public health orders, so police said they won't have the option to pay the fine — instead, they will need to appear in court.

The court date is set for March 23, 2021.

Police said the decision to not issue another fine was made in consultation with the Crown and public health.

Saskatoon police have now issued a total of 15 COVID-related tickets for breaches of public health orders.