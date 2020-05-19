4 people charged in Battleford, Sask., homicide

Saskatchewan RCMP have charged four people in connection to a homicide after an eight-month investigation.

On Oct. 18, 2019, police were called to a home in Battleford, Sask., for a report of a seriously injured man.

Ryan Gatzke, 27, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At the time, police said the death was suspicious and eventually upgraded it to a homicide investigation.

On Tuesday, RCMP announced three people had been charged with second-degree murder in the death and one had been charged with manslaughter.

Jacob Joseph Ballentyne, 25, has been charged with second-degree murder, along with 22-year-old Isaac Melko and an 18-year-old man who cannot be identified due to his age at the time of the alleged offence.

Charles Michael Lewis McLean, 23, has been charged with manslaughter.

The men also face a long list of other charges, including breaking and entering, pointing a firearm and disguise with intent.

The four accused made their first appearances in North Battleford provincial court on Tuesday.