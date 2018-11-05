4 Nations Cup bringing top-level women's hockey action to Saskatoon

Canada's National Women's hockey team is looking good in the run-up to this year's 4 Nations Cup.

Canada defeated Finland 6-0 in an exhibition game at the Art Hauser Centre in Prince Albert, Sask on Sunday night.

"It was a great game," said organizing committee chair EJ Babey. "The girls looked to be on point. Boy, they're fast."

The 4 Nations Cup, which starts Tuesday at Saskatoon's SaskTel Centre, pits the Canadian national women's team against the United States, Finland and Sweden.

Canada's National Women's hockey team is off to a strong start at this year's 4 Nations Cup. (Lucas Chudleigh/Hockey Canada Images)

One local favourite will be on the sidelines. Saskatoon-born forward Emily Clark is out with an injured ankle.

"Sad faces all around, especially from Emily herself," said Babey. "She's so disappointed."

The 4 Nations Cup gives Team Canada its first chance to take on the U.S. after their 3-2 loss to the states at this year's Olympics in Pyeongyang, South Korea earlier this year.

"We're super lucky in Saskatoon to be able to watch the first battle after that heartbreaking loss," said Babey. "I know speaking to the players and the coaching staff, everyone's super excited to get back at it."

The cup officially starts Tuesday, when the United States takes on Finland at 12 p.m. CST. Canada tackles the United States Wednesday night at 7 p.m. CST.