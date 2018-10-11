4 arrested after shots reported on Saskatoon street

Saskatoon police have arrested four people after reports of gunshots in the Pleasant Hill and Westmount areas of the city.

Just after 9:30 p.m. CST Wednesday, officers found three women and a man with a sawed-off shotgun.

All four were arrested in the 400 block of Avenue M North.

Police said it was reported that suspects randomly fired the weapon while walking in the area.

They say they do not know what the suspects might have been shooting at, but no injuries or damages have been reported.

The people arrested, all in their early twenties, are each facing firearm related charges and are scheduled to appear in court Thursday.