3rd suspect named in connection to La Ronge RCMP shooting incident

Police have announced the identity of the third person charged in connection to an incident where shots were fired at an RCMP patrol car in La Ronge, Sask.

On Wednesday afternoon, RCMP announced a warrant had been issued for 22-year-old Celina Charles. Charles is charged with obstruction and an arrest warrant has been issued.

RCMP said a patrol car was fired at during a pursuit on Sunday morning. Bullets hit the car's windshield and punctured its radiator.

Police said they believe Charles was inside the suspect vehicle and managed to escape.

RCMP are also still searching for two men charged in connection with the shooting. Terrance Daigneault, 29, also known as Terrance Kenny, is wanted for attempted murder and discharging a firearm with intent.

RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Terrance Daigneault who also goes by the name Terrance Kenny. (RCMP)

As well, 36-year-old Allan Sanderson is wanted for obstruction and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Police warn the public that they should not approach any of the three people if spotted and instead contact police.

Allan Sanderson is charged with obstruction and possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle in relation to Sunday's shooting. (RCMP)

Celina Charles is 5-foot-four-inches tall and weighs 112 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has a rose tattoo on her left hand, a heart and flame tattoo on her left arm and the word Charles tattooed on her chest.

"The Saskatchewan RCMP is working tirelessly to locate and arrest those responsible," said Supt. Ted Munro, the Saskatchewan RCMP North District Commander, in a news release.

"The community and leadership must work in partnership with us to discourage and prevent criminal activity on all levels – this includes providing tips and information on the whereabouts of these wanted individuals."

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) also weighed in on the issue, asking that the three suspects turn themselves in.

"We do not want to see continued violence and we do not want anyone hurt, or worse," said Vice-Chief Dutch Lerat.

"We urge these young men to turn themselves in peacefully and seek our spirituality for traditional healing."

The RCMP said the incident started Sunday morning after officers saw a car speeding down Far Reserve Road on the Lac La Ronge Indian Band.

The patrol car chased after it and followed it into the driveway of a nearby home.

After the vehicle stopped, police said the driver got out of the car and ran away. RCMP said a second person got out of the car and began firing at the patrol car, with RCMP also exchanging fire.

The RCMP Critical Incident Response Team was called and a total of 17 people were eventually arrested inside the home, with most of them eventually being released without charges.

An emergency alert was issued and people in the La Ronge area were told to stay in their homes and lock their doors. The alert was eventually cancelled by police.

Police said that Daigneault may have been injured during the incident. Officers were not hurt.