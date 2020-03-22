Man shot in Saskatoon Saturday afternoon
Police say that at about 4:50 p.m. CST Saturday, officers responded to a call about someone being shot in the 600 block of Idylwyld Drive.
33-year-old taken to hospital with undetermined injuries
A 33-year-old man was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.
The incident is still under investigation.