Man shot in Saskatoon Saturday afternoon

Police say that at about 4:50 p.m. CST Saturday, officers responded to a call about someone being shot in the 600 block of Idylwyld Drive.

33-year-old taken to hospital with undetermined injuries

The shooting is still under investigation. (Albert Couillard/CBC)

A man was shot in Saskatoon Saturday afternoon.

A 33-year-old man was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

