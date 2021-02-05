Police looking for 32-year-old woman evading arrest

Police say 32-year-old Charmaine Bear is evading arrest and they're asking the public to help find her.

North Battleford RCMP said Bear is facing charges of failing to provide the necessaries of life and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Police said Bear is five feet six inches tall, weighing about 123 pounds, with a slender build. She has long, black hair and brown eyes.

She sometimes goes by the name Charmaine Spyglass.

Bear is believed to be driving a grey 2018 Kia Optima and is known to frequent the Battlefords area, Mosquito First Nation and Saskatoon.

Police said they have been in contact with Bear's family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Battleford RCMP or Crime Stoppers.