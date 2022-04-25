3 teens charged with 2nd-degree murder in weekend Saskatoon shooting

Three teens are in custody charged with second-degree murder after a shooting in Saskatoon on April 24.

Shedane Favel, 27, died in hospital Sunday. According to city police, he waved down an officer around 6:30 a.m. CST on Sunday. Favel said he'd been shot on the 200 block of Avenue O South.

Pauline Favel described her grandson as a "kind-hearted soul" who meant no harm to anyone. She said he was just trying to get by living on the street in Saskatoon. He is originally from Ile-a-la-Crosse, Sask., about 375 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

"Shedane deserved more than what the world gave him," she said.

The Favel family is raising money to bring his body home to Ile-a-la-Crosse. Donations may be directed to Pamela.favel@gmail.com.

The teens, aged 13, 14 and 16, were arrested a short time later. They cannot be named because of their ages.

They appeared in provincial court Monday and were remanded until May 5.

Parents and family members of the accused were in court, but declined requests to speak.

Police believe the trio may be connected to an earlier attempted robbery.

"Investigators have been able to determine that a robbery involving a firearm took place in the same area just prior to the homicide," police said in a news release.

"The first incident involved a separate victim who had been riding a bicycle. The unknown victim was able to flee the area, however police are asking him to come forward."