Phase 2 of oil well reclamation project to create 2,000 jobs in Sask. with $200M federal money

The Saskatchewan government says more than 2,000 jobs will be created with $200 million in federal money slated for reclaiming up to 8,000 inactive oil and gas wells in the province.

The $200 million will be put toward the province's Accelerated Site Closure Program (ASCP), as phase one of the program is set to conclude this month. The next phase of the program, which gives priority to Saskatchewan-based oil and gas service companies, will run from Jan. 2021 to March 2022.

"Our top priority continues to be getting Saskatchewan oil and gas service workers back to work," said Saskatchewan Energy and Resources Minister Bronwyn Eyre in a news release. "The ASCP prioritizes Saskatchewan companies and is widely regarded as pragmatic, efficient and fair."

The program is part of the federal government's COVID Economic Response Plan. Phase one of the project used $100 million of the $400 million allotted.

Saskatchewan is set to see more than $94 million in work packages distributed to "every oil and gas region in the province." This includes $33 million in Estevan, $17 million in Swift Current, $16 million in Kindersley and $28 million in Lloydminster.

"The federal government's funding to clean up inactive and orphan wells means Saskatchewan oil and gas workers are getting back on the job at a time when the industry has been hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and low global commodity prices," said Canada's Minister of Natural Resources Seamus O'Regan.

So far, 52 licensees and 253 Saskatchewan-based companies have been engaged by the program. As of Oct. 31, the program has completed 428 well abandonments, 107 flowline abandonments, six facility reclamation projects and 552 site remediation and reclamation activities in the province.

More than 4,400 other projects are also underway. The province said licensees under phase two will be contacted in the near future with allocation details.

Scott Paton, president of Buffalo Head Environmental Ltd., said in the news release his company is "humbled" to be a part of the program.

"We are a Saskatchewan company, with a local team of professionals, and we are fortunate to remain employed during these turbulent times," he said in the release.