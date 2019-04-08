26-year-old Saskatoon man charged with impaired driving after Traffic Bridge collision
A Saskatoon man has been charged with drunk driving after a two-vehicle crash on the Traffic Bridge this afternoon.
Two men, a 57-year-old and 63-year-old, were taken to hospital with injuries
The 26-year-old man was the driver of a Ford Escape that was in a crash with a Mini-Cooper, according to a news release.
The two men in the second vehicle, aged 57 and 63, were taken to hospital with injuries police described as serious but non-life threatening.
The injured men had to be extricated by fire crews using hydraulic rescue tools.
Traffic was closed in both directions while crews were on the scene.