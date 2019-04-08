Skip to Main Content
26-year-old Saskatoon man charged with impaired driving after Traffic Bridge collision
A Saskatoon man has been charged with drunk driving after a two-vehicle crash on the Traffic Bridge this afternoon.

Two men, a 57-year-old and 63-year-old, were taken to hospital with injuries

Two men were taken to hospital and one man was charged with impaired driving after this collision on the Traffic Bridge in Saskatoon. (Submitted by Saskatoon Fire Services)

The 26-year-old man was the driver of a Ford Escape that was in a crash with a Mini-Cooper, according to a news release.

The two men in the second vehicle, aged 57 and 63, were taken to hospital with injuries police described as serious but non-life threatening.

The injured men had to be extricated by fire crews using hydraulic rescue tools.

Traffic was closed in both directions while crews were on the scene.

