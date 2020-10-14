Sask. Party Leader Scott Moe and NDP Leader Ryan Meili to face off in leaders' debate tonight

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe and provincial NDP Leader Ryan Meili face off tonight for their first debate since becoming party leaders two years ago.

COVID-19 safety and screening protocols will be in place for the televised event, with the two men standing two metres apart.

Both parties have framed their platform spending as stimulus to help the provincial economy recover from the pandemic.

The debate, which airs from 6:05 to 7 p.m. CST (7:05 to 8 p.m. ET), will be moderated by Molly Thomas, a former CTV reporter and anchor in Regina who's now in Ottawa with CTV's W5 as an investigative correspondent.

Moe and Meili will take questions from a panel of journalists: CBC's Adam Hunter, Global's Allison Bamford, Postmedia's Murray Mandryk and Vanier scholar Merelda Fiddler.

The leaders' debate will take place at the CBC Saskatchewan galleria in Regina. (David Hutton/CBC)

Saskatchewan residents head to the polls on Oct. 26.

It has been four and a half years since the last provincial election. In 2011 and 2016, the Saskatchewan Party received more than 60 per cent of the vote on their way to 80 per cent of the seats.

Moe, who moved into the premier's office when Brad Wall retired from politics in 2018, has recently faced tough questions on the campaign trail about his past.

He apologized to the family of a woman killed in a car crash that he caused in 1997, and he disclosed an impaired driving charge from 1994 that was stayed.

The debate will be televised by a media consortium that includes CBC, CTV, Global and Postmedia. CBC will host a post-debate show online shortly after 7 p.m. CST (8 p.m. ET).

How to follow the leaders' debate on CBC

Watch online: Live streaming online at CBC Saskatchewan and CBC Saskatoon websites, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and CBC Gem.

When it's over, stick around online for post-debate analysis and reaction. The post-debate program will be hosted by CBC's Sam Maciag and will begin shortly after 7 p.m. CST.

Watch on TV: Live on CBC Television (check your TV service provider for channel).

Listen: Live on CBC Radio One (540 AM; 102.5 FM in Regina; 94.1 FM in Saskatoon) or listen online .