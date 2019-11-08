Watch the Sask. leaders' debate on Oct. 14

The 2020 provincial election leaders' debate will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 14 from 6:05-7 p.m.

The debate will be between Sask. Party Leader Scott Moe and NDP Leader Ryan Meili and will be moderated by Molly Thomas, a former CTV reporter and anchor in Regina who's now in Ottawa with CTV's W5 as an investigative correspondent.

Moe and Meili will take questions from a panel of journalists: CBC's Adam Hunter, Global's Allison Bamford, Postmedia's Murray Mandryk, and Vanier Scholar Merelda Fiddler.

The debate will be televised on CBC-TV, CTV and Global TV, and streamed live on those partners' websites and social media channels, as well as on Postmedia News websites.

Use the hashtag #SKDebate on social media leading up to the debate to submit your questions for the leaders; your question may be asked during the debate.