Country Thunder Saskatchewan festival in Craven on hold until 2021
Organizers say tickets for 2020 event will automatically be honoured for 2021 festival
Organizers of the Country Thunder Saskatchewan music festival in Craven say the event will not be happening this year.
The decision was announced Tuesday morning.
This year's festival was scheduled to run from July 9 to 12. Organizers are caling the announcement a postponement, saying the festival will now run July 8 to 11, 2021.
The pandemic is not specifically mentioned in a release issued Tuesday, but other scheduled Country Thunder festivals across North America had previously been postponed because of COVID-19.
All tickets will be automatically honoured for the rescheduled 2021 dates and fans "do not have to do a thing," the festival said in the release.
Ticket holders are being promised more information in the coming days
The festival said ticket information and details on the 2021 lineup will be released on June 12.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.