Country Thunder Saskatchewan festival in Craven on hold until 2021

Organizers of the Country Thunder Saskatchewan music festival in Craven say the event will not be happening this year.

The decision was announced Tuesday morning.

This year's festival was scheduled to run from July 9 to 12. Organizers are caling the announcement a postponement, saying the festival will now run July 8 to 11, 2021.

The pandemic is not specifically mentioned in a release issued Tuesday, but other scheduled Country Thunder festivals across North America had previously been postponed because of COVID-19.

All tickets will be automatically honoured for the rescheduled 2021 dates and fans "do not have to do a thing," the festival said in the release.

Ticket holders are being promised more information in the coming days

The festival said ticket information and details on the 2021 lineup will be released on June 12.