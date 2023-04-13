Man charged with 2009 homicides in Saskatoon already serving sentence for murder

Dionne Doucette says that she almost gave up hope that Saskatoon police would ever charge someone in the 2009 stabbing death of her older brother Morgan.

When she last spoke to investigators two years ago, they had nothing to tell her.

But that changed this week, with the arrest of a 32-year-old man who is charged with first-degree murder in both the November 2009 death of Morgan Doucette and the January 2009 killing of Spencer Whiteman Bird.

The man accused — who can't be named because he was 17 years old at the time of the January 2009 homicide — was already in the Grande Cache Institution in Alberta, serving a 10-year sentence for a 2015 second-degree murder conviction when he was charged Wednesday in the deaths of Doucette and Whiteman Bird.

"There was so many mixed emotions, I never thought this day would come," Dionne Doucette said outside provincial court Thursday, where the accused appeared by video Thursday from Grande Cache.

"I was beginning to really lose hope."

Morgan Doucette was fatally stabbed in November 2009. On Wednesday, Saskatoon police said they had charged a now 32-year-old man in connection with the killing. (Submitted by Doucette family)

Police are not saying how they came to lay charges in the two cases that date back well over a decade.

Dionne Doucette, who is originally from Sandy Bay and now lives in Prince Albert, and about dozen family members came to provincial court in Saskatoon to see the accused.

Outside court, she thanked investigators for staying with the case, and thanked her mother for her strength and pushing for answers.

"Parents should not bury their children, and here is a woman who was forced to do just that," she said.

Doucette said the family of Spencer Whiteman Bird is also in their prayers and that she hopes for healing.

She also spoke fondly of her brother, who left behind seven children when he was killed at age 33. Two were step-children, which she said spoke to her brother's character.

"That's what I really loved about him — being a man and accepting children that weren't his as if it was his own. It was just the sweetest thing to see a man do that for another child that didn't have their father," she said.

Spencer Whiteman Bird was killed on Jan. 1, 2009. The 32-year-old man accused of killing Doucette was also charged Wednesday in connection with Whiteman's death. (Remembering.ca)

In announcing the charges on Wednesday, a news release from the Saskatoon Police Service said on New Year's Day in 2009 — the day Whiteman Bird was killed — officers were called to the 300 block of Avenue T South on with a report of two men stabbed.

One survived, but Whiteman Bird, 22, died from his injuries.

In November of that year, officers were called to a house on the 400 block of Avenue H South with a report of a man stabbed. That man was Morgan Doucette.

The person now accused in their deaths made his first court appearance on the latest murder charges via video on Thursday, wearing a ballcap and blue fleece. He returns to court April 27.