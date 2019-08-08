More than 200 farmers owed payments for deliveries to export company Ilta Grain

More than 200 grain producers are out of pocket for deliveries they made to B.C.-based export company Ilta Grain.

The grain dealer was granted creditor protection on July 8 and said in a letter to suppliers that outstanding balances prior to that date won't be paid by the company.

Instead, the Canadian Grain Commission is stepping in. A security will cover claims for which cheques have been issued that may have bounced, and the commission has set up an escrow account to cover claims for which elevator receipts have been issued but no payment was made.

The issue affects producers across Western Canada, as well as a handful of producers in the U.S., said Remi Gosselin with the Canadian Grain Commission.

Ilta Grain operates out of Surrey, B.C., and has primary elevators in Saskatoon and Belle Plaine, Sask., a village located less than 40 kilometres from Regina.

The company specializes in pulses and specialty grains.

Payment will take months

Gosselin said he empathizes with producers who may not have been paid.

"The Canadian Grain Commission understands how difficult that may be for producers who are still waiting to receive payment for the delivery of their grain," he said. "The best protection against non-payment is to cash cheques as soon as they're issued."

The commission is in the process of completing an audit, so Gosselin said it's too early to say how much money is owed or whether producers will receive the full amount owed.

Producers will have to file a formal claim and Gosselin said it will likely take months before they receive payment. Eligible claims will need to have a primary elevator receipt, a grain receipt, a cash purchase ticket or a cheque from Ilta.

Ilta was granted protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act — a federal law allowing insolvent corporations that owe their creditors in excess of $5 million to restructure their business and financial affairs.

PricewaterhouseCoopers has been appointed to monitor the company.

The Canadian Grain Commission suspended Ilta Grain's licence on July 11 but reinstated it on Aug. 7 with conditions, as part of the negotiations for the escrow agreement.