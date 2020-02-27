RCMP looking for Humboldt man who may have been taken against his will

RCMP are asking for the public's help locating a 20-year-old man who police say may have been forced from his home and has been missing since Tuesday.

Allen Douglas Garrioch, who also goes by the last name of Glaiser, was last seen on Feb. 25 leaving his Humboldt home at roughly 3 a.m. CST, according to an RCMP news release. RCMP said Garrioch was seen in his home with three men after an altercation.

RCMP initially said they didn't know whether or not Garrioch left his home on his own will, but said in a later release that investigators believe he may have been directed, or forced, to accompany the three men after the altercation.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has now taken over the investigation. Police say Garrioch has been out of contact with his family since Feb. 25, which is said to be "completely out of character" for the 20-year-old man. Investigators are treating the matter as suspicious.

RCMP are now asking for anyone with information about Garrioch's whereabouts to come forward. He's described as being five-foot-eight, with a slim build, blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information can contact the Humboldt RCMP or Crime Stoppers to report the information anonymously.