More than 20 kg of meth seized in Saskatoon after police investigation

Saskatoon police say officers seized more than 20 kilograms of methamphetamine after an eight-week investigation.

On Monday, police executed search warrants in the 1900 block of Seventh Street East, the 900 block of Pringle Crescent and the 700 block of Hart Road.

They also seized more than eight kilograms of cannabis, more than 700 oxycodone pills and more than $12,000 cash. A 9-mm modified Glock was also taken.

Three men, ages 25, 26 and 36, are collectively facing a combination of charges including: