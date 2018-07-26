Unlawful hunting investigation leads to more than $14K in fines

Four Saskatchewan residents are facing hunting suspensions and thousands of dollars in fines.

The investigation started in 2015, when Ministry of Environment conservation officers in Rowan's Ravine got calls through the Turn In Poachers phone line about unlawful hunting in the Raymore area, about 100 kilometres north of Regina.

A second investigation began in 2016 when officers saw a moose hanging in a farm yard.

In 2017, men from La Ronge and Kawacatoose First Nation were found guilty of unlawful hunting and were fined $2,800. They received one-year hunting suspensions.

On Wednesday, the multi-year investigation concluded with the conviction of two more men.

A man from Quinton was found guilty on three charges of unlawfully hunting and possessing moose and was fined a total of $6,000. He also received a two-year hunting suspension.

A man from Lanigan was found guilty on one charge of unlawful possession of moose and fined $2,800 and received a one-year hunting suspension.