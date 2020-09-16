2 more Saskatoon schools report COVID-19 cases

Two more Saskatoon Catholic schools are reporting positive cases of COVID-19.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) confirmed COVID-19 cases at St. Mark School and Bethlehem Catholic High School on Wednesday.

The Great Saskatoon Catholic School division isn't saying whether the cases are students or staff. It also didn't say how many cases are being reported.

The division said it's working with health officials to tell parents and caregivers and the SHA is conducting contact tracing.

The cases come after other reported positive tests at École St. Peter, Holy Cross High School and St. Joseph High School.

Saskatoon has emerged as the province's COVID-19 hot spot in recent weeks. According to the Health Ministry, 47 of the 107 active cases are in the city and surrounding region.

There have been no COVID-19 cases reported in Regina schools so far.

