2 former principals from Saskatoon private Christian school plead not guilty to assault allegations

Two former principals of Christian Centre Academy in Saskatoon — now called Legacy Christian Academy — have pleaded not guilty to multiple assault charges.

Duff Arthur Friesen is facing 11 charges, while John A. Olubobokun has 13 charges. Both worked at the private Christian school. Lawyers for both men entered the pleas Thursday and opted for trial in provincial court.

Quentin Pelletier, a former student at the school, came to watch the proceedings Thursday. Pelletier said that while early guilty pleas would show an acceptance of responsibility, there is merit in having all the allegations aired in open court during a trial.

"It does give students a chance to tell their stories in a court of law and be heard, and hopefully justice will be done," he said.

"We saw everything that went on in there and we're happy that there is accountability, at the very least, and these stories are being heard and taken seriously."

Former Christian Centre Academy principal John Olubobokun. (CBC)

Friesen was not in court Thursday. Olubobokun appeared in person, but declined requests to speak.

Ken Schultz, a former director and vice-principal at the school, is charged with sexual assault and assault with a weapon.

Aaron Benneweis, a former coach at the Christian Centre Academy, has admitted he sexually assaulted a teen student at the school. Benneweis pleaded guilty last month to sexual assault and sexual exploitation. He is scheduled to return to court for sentencing Jan. 4, 2024.

Benneweis's offences took place from 2008 to 2012.