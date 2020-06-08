2 domestic flights to Saskatoon flagged for COVID-19
Anyone who thinks they may have COVID-19 is asked to use the federal government's self-assessment tool.
Both flights were travelling to Saskatoon, happened in late May
The federal government says two flights headed to Saskatoon carried passengers later diagnosed with COVID-19.
A federal website says Air Canada Flight 1129 from Toronto to Saskatoon on May 29 transported a person found to have the novel coronavirus.
One day later, WestJet Flight 3370 from Calgary to Saskatoon carried a passenger later found to have been infectious.
The website said rows four to 10 of the WestJet flight were affected. Row information on the Air Canada flight was not provided.
The provincial government asks people who might be infected to phone the Saskatchewan Healthline at 811.
