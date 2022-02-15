Police find body of alleged Sask. homicide victim missing since Dec. 6

Police in Prince Albert, Sask., say they have found the remains of a man whose disappearance led to second-degree murder charges against two men.

Police say Byron Bear's remains were found on Feb. 10 near Hague, Sask., about 40 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon. His identity was confirmed by an autopsy on Feb. 14.

On Dec. 6, officers responded just after 4 a.m. CST to a report of gunfire near the 300 block of Ninth Street E.

Police say they found evidence of a serious assault but no victim.

Bear's family reported him missing on Dec. 6, 2021.

Two people, 23-year-old Raine Farrow and 37-year-old Kyle Burns, have been charged with second-degree murder in Bear's death. The pair made their first court appearance on Monday.