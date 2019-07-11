2,000 northern Ontario wildfire evacuees coming to Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan has agreed to take in 2,000 evacuees from northern Ontario wildfires.

The fires affect about 20 communities, many of them First Nations.

"We have done this before with evacuees from other provinces," said Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe at a press conference Wednesday in Saskatoon, where Canada's 13 premiers are meeting.

"And we've had the opportunity in years gone by where we've had to place many thousands of Saskatchewan evacuees when we have suffered wildfire conditions here.

Premier Scott Moe said the province has helped other provinces in the past. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

"The last time we had put out the call a few years ago in Saskatchewan, Ontario was there to provide wildfire support on the ground and we are very, very appreciative of that, and we are appreciative to be able to return the favour to communities and individuals from the province of Ontario that are really in a tough situation.

Moe said the 2,000 evacuees will be put up in Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford reached out to Moe to see if the province could take in some evacuees.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is seen during a meeting of Canada's Premiers in Saskatoon, Sask. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

"I want to thank Premier Moe and the good people of Saskatchewan for their generosity in helping us to move our people out of harm's way and ensure they are safely housed during this extremely difficult time," Ford said in a statement.

Ford said a number of northern Ontario communities have declared emergencies due to risk to public health and wellness.



