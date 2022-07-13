Saskatchewan reports 1st confirmed case of monkeypox

The Saskatchewan government has confirmed that the province has its first known case of monkeypox.

The provincial Ministry of Health made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon. The ministry did not reveal the person's location, gender or age due to the risk of identifying them.

"The risk in Saskatchewan and Canada remains low, but residents are encouraged to be aware of the symptoms and contact a health care provider if they suspect they may be infected," said Deputy Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Julie Kryzanowski in a news release.

Public health is investigating the case and has begun contact tracing. It's believed the infection happened outside of the province, the release said.

Monkeypox is normally spread through face-to-face close contact, touching bodily fluids or exposure to contaminated objects like bed linens or clothing.

Symptoms include fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.

Anyone who has travelled to areas of Canada or other countries with confirmed cases of monkeypox is asked to contact HealthLine 811 or a health care provider if they develop a fever or other disease symptoms.

The provincial government has increased surveillance for monkeypox and has alerted doctors and hospitals about signs, symptoms and treatment.

The ministry says it will continue to work with the Public Health Agency of Canada and National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg to investigate any other potential cases.