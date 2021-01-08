17 COVID-19 outbreaks declared across Sask. so far in January

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has declared 17 outbreaks of COVID-19 across the province in the first two weeks of the year.

On Monday, the health authority had identified outbreaks in all regions of the province, including retirement homes, radio stations and restaurants.

On Jan. 8, the Elm Springs Polar Pork plant in Wood Mountain, Sask. declared an outbreak among its workers. Other workplaces that have been declared outbreaks since Jan. 1 include the RCMP detachment in Lloydminster and Aquifer Distribution Ltd. in Saskatoon.

The CJNB Radio Station in North Battleford also declared a workplace outbreak, as well as Victoria's Tavern in Regina and the Porta Bella restaurant in North Battleford.

Four long-term care and retirement homes have declared outbreaks this year, including the Edam Enriched Manor, Pineview Manor in Rosthern, the Chez Nous Senior Citizens Home in Moose Jaw and the north wing of the Weyburn Special Care Home.

Two childcare centres have also been added to the outbreak list, including Building Brains Early Learning Centre in Saskatoon and the Green Earth daycare in Regina.

Union Hospital in Assiniboia has been added to the list and a community outbreak has been declared in Pinehouse.

An outbreak has been declared at the Prairie Diner in Marsden, as well as Crackers Restaurant Lounge & Karaoke in Saskatoon, which has been declared a superspreader event.

Anyone who was at Crackers from Dec. 23 to Jan. 4 is instructed to immediately self-isolate for 14 days from the date of exposure, monitor for symptoms and call 811 to arrange for testing if they occur.

For a full list of Saskatchewan's outbreaks, click here.

